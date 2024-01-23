Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Up 5.3%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.52. 167,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,490,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.88.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

