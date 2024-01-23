Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.70 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

TSE LUN opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

