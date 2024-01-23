Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

LUNA stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.86. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

