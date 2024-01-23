LUKSO (LYXe) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,007.97

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. LUKSO has a market cap of $178.03 million and $130,007.97 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $9.57 or 0.00024294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LUKSO

LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

