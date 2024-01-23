LSV Asset Management Has $308.94 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,379 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. 12,552,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,253,109. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

