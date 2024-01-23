LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,100 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 1.36% of Kroger worth $438,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 3,022,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

