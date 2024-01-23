LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
NYSE:LXU opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.71.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
