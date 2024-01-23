LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,290 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXU opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

