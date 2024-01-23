Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

