Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,193,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,066,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $268 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

