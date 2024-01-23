Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $202,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 23.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.