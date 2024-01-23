Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.