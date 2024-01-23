Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 217 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dover by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

