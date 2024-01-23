Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $513.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $475.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

