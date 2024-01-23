Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

FTV stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

