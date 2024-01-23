Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 299.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.84. 1,070,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,051. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

