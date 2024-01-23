Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $231.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,806. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

