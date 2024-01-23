Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $95.93

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.93, but opened at $84.67. Logitech International shares last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 968,815 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Logitech International Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Logitech International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

