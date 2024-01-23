Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 936 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

