Lmcg Investments LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $473.52 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $477.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

