Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.98. 13,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,941. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average is $253.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

