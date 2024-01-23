Lipe & Dalton Sells 80 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.33. 220,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $510.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
