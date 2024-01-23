Lipe & Dalton Purchases 2,550 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 3.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,478,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,308. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

