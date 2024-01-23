Lipe & Dalton Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of EMR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,020. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
