Lipe & Dalton Invests $30,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 290,080 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

AT&T stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,262,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,655,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

