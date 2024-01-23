Lipe & Dalton Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.46. The company had a trading volume of 949,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

