Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $749.60. 405,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,786. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $694.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $766.81.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.