Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 475,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 256,705 shares.The stock last traded at $36.18 and had previously closed at $35.90.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

