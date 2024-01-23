Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 475,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 256,705 shares.The stock last traded at $36.18 and had previously closed at $35.90.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62.
In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
