Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $405,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 836,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,101.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $174,122.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $97,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $80,672.48.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.