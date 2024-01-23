Latigo Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Latigo Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.1% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 4,124,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

