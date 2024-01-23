Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.22. 49,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,200. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

