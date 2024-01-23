Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. 45,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,769. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

