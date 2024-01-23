Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 267,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,372. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

