Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK remained flat at $20.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 69,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,729. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

