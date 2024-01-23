Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

