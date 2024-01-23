Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Rithm Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RITM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 250,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

