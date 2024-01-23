Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,533,678 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

