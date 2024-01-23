Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. 1,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,286. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

