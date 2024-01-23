Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 473 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.05. The stock had a trading volume of 245,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,788. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $487.54. The company has a market capitalization of $376.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.52 and its 200 day moving average is $451.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

