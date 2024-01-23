Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 395.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 142,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after buying an additional 113,933 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 323.9% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 462,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.78. 81,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.93 and a 200 day moving average of $182.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.