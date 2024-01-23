Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 706 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 160,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

