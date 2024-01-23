Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.74. 46,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $189.84.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

