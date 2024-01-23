Kooman & Associates Sells 1,917 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kooman & Associates lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,916,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,683,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

