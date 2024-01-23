Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.10

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 42997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kion Group Ag will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
