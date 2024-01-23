KickToken (KICK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $2.04 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005367 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,303.73 or 1.00009168 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00204996 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003795 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,741,373 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,741,374.31656325. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01706308 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars.

