KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.9 %

KEY opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after acquiring an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.