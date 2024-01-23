KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 6,995 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $225,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 354.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

