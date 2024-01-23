KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 3,902 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 269,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 152.0% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,911,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

