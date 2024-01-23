KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 2,997 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

