KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,590 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.15% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGEB opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

