KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 2,314 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 963,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 337,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 97,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

